Jurnee Smollett-Bell: Who she wants to fight next

Jurnee Smollett-Bell will be the first theatrical version of the DC Comics character Black Canary, and with it comes the burden of carrying decades of history with it, as well as the joy of determining the shape. At Build NYC, the actress spoke about the role of Dinah Lance in Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

According to Smollett-Bell, she heard about the casting for Black Canary when she filmed the pilot for the upcoming HBO series Lovecraft Country, based on the book by Matt Ruff. Initially, they didn’t want to test her because they thought this would conflict with filming the show, but she received confirmation that she wouldn’t be needed for a while. She went through several rounds of screen tests, chemistry tests and readings for DC, where she mixed and played with different actresses over 30 times until she won the role of Dinah Laurel Lance.

For Jurnee Smollett-Bell, being in this era of franchise film isn’t the usual way. I was introduced to her for the first time as a child actress through the classic black film Eve’s Bayou as well as through television series such as Friday Night Lights, Full House, True Blood and Parenthood. She’s already famous for a certain group of people, but as she admitted to Build, “I don’t do these things,” referring to the comic film genre, saying that there wouldn’t be “many roles that I would play “For” and not only “the girlfriend or wife want to be banished. “

While she is involved in the fun in BOP.

This made her have the physical confidence that a fighter like Dinah would have. “You can’t call it,” she said. Their goal was to “change their strength” and to translate that strength into trust. She did 5 months of training and trained over the three months of filming with 87eleven Action (the stunt team behind John Wick) to bring her body to a place where she could do most, if not all, of the stunts – something The Action and director Cathy Yen worked on getting long shots of the fighting women. Smollett-Bell says they were successful, and indeed most of the struggles in the film were them.

Smollett-Bell worked with Margot Robbie as both a Costar and a producer, praising her for being accessible to the cast and crew and an ally.

“In pre-production, when we created the hair look, it was very important for me to get a colored woman in the hair to create the look for Black Canary,” said Smollett-Bell. “My hair, my texture, the kind of blonde we chose (…) is just different.” Robbie and the other producer, Sue Kroll, listened and brought up the person who wanted Smollett-Bell.

I really enjoyed hearing that because as much as we hear about “inclusion drivers” so that this is more than just a buzzword, you actually have to listen to your team and the women with the colors there to make them feel as valued as possible your white costars.

A fan asked if she took a different version of Black Canary for the role, and Smollett-Bell said that she mostly pulled from Injustice 2 and the Gail Simone comics instead of something like Arrow. When she talks about Dinah, it seems that she really has an emotional story that ties in with a lot of comic stories (for example, her mother is also a crime fighter), while offering the flexibility to create this newer version.

When asked which DC villain she wanted to see against the Birds of Prey (and possibly when), Bell made it clear that she had her wish list for “Fantasy Football”, which included both Poison Ivy and a personal favorite from me: Lady Shiva.

I think 100% that Lady Shiva should be part of a sequel. Shiva is not only the mother of Cassandra Cain, she is also one of the people who can compete with people like Black Canary and Batman. She is an exceptionally talented fighter, and I think with the small number of Asian characters we are customizing, it would be amazing to have her on the screen.

We still don’t know who Ali Wong plays in the film (what fun and unconventional fit for Shiva), but I think if it’s not her, Cassandra is so young that we even have someone like Jamie Chung in could get the role.

But one person that Smollett-Bell considered necessary for the next film was Oracle, and we 100% agree.

Birds of Prey will be in theaters on February 7th and is already breaking records. Thanks, besides the hate.

