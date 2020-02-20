[jurors-commence-3rd-day-of-deliberations-in-weinstein-rape-trial]

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Legal Court for his sexual assault demo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, February 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 20 — Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault fees from previous movie producer Harvey Weinstein began their 3rd day of deliberations in legal court in Manhattan nowadays.

The seven adult males and five gals began their discussions Tuesday. They have taken a methodical technique in their deliberations all through their to start with two days, asking to critique testimony and evidence relating to two of his accusers.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not responsible to sexually assaulting the production assistant, Mimi Haleyi in 2006, and raping Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, in 2013.

Given that 2017, much more than 80 women of all ages have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo motion. Weinstein, whose films contain The English Client and Shakespeare in Enjoy, has denied the allegations and claimed any sexual encounters were consensual.

Jurors yesterday reviewed parts of Haleyi’s testimony, as properly as e-mails amongst her and Weinstein and e-mails from Weinstein mentioning her.

Haleyi, who was a creation assistant on the manner truth demonstrate Job Runway, testified that Weinstein lunged at her in his New York home in 2006, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sexual intercourse on her.

The jurors have also questioned for emails related to actress Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein entered her New York condominium just one winter season night in 1993 or 1994 and raped her. The accusation is much too aged to be charged as a different crime, but it could act as an aggravating factor to help a predatory sexual assault demand, which carries a possible everyday living sentence.

Yesterday they reviewed testimony from actress Rosie Perez, who corroborated Sciorra’s tale for the duration of the trial. Perez claimed Sciorra explained to her about the alleged attack right after it occurred.

They also asked for textual content messages sent to Weinstein by Paul Feldsher, a onetime good friend of Sciorra, who testified that Sciorra had advised him she had a sexual encounter with Weinstein and did not say it was rape.

Underneath cross-assessment, he admitted sending texts to Weinstein in which he referred to as Sciorra “an asshole” and Weinstein’s accusers in normal a “dog pile of actresses who are quickly courageous.”

The jurors’ requests suggest they have been taking into consideration the to start with of 5 counts versus Weinstein, which involves Haleyi and Sciorra. — Reuters