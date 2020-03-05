[jurors-in-robert-durst’s-california-murder-trial-see-clips-of-‘the-jinx’]



Deputy District Attorney John Lewin tends to make opening statements in the Robert Durst’s murder trial in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March four, 2020. Etienne Laurent/Pool via REUTERS

March five, 2020

By Rachel Parsons

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Los Angeles prosecutors on Wednesday performed areas of flicks they stated incriminate Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir charged with murdering his most effective mate to protect up his killing of his ex-spouse.

Durst, 76, was the subject of a 2015 Emmy-award successful HBO documentary, “The Jinx: The Lifetime and Deaths of Robert Durst,” and a aspect film about his relationship called “All Excellent Factors.”

Jurors viewed clips from both movies which include scenes from “The Jinx” that drew renewed interest to the scenario. Durst was arrested in March 2015 the day prior to the ultimate episode of “The Jinx” aired.

In the film, Durst was captured by microphone muttering off-digital camera to himself: “There it is, you’re caught,” and “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

Durst is charged with the December 2000 murder of his lengthy-time confidant, Susan Berman, mainly because of what she may have identified about the unsolved disappearance and presumed killing of his spouse two many years before.

Durst has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of daily life in jail.

In the courtroom on Wednesday, Durst wore a navy blue blazer, his hair raveled and a hearing aid tucked guiding his ear.

Durst’s protection lawyer Dick DeGuerin objected to displaying excerpts from the film “All the Fantastic Points,” an account of his relationship performed by actors. “This is improper,” DeGuerin declared. “What’s on the monitor is designed up.”

Deputy District Attorney countered testily: “You current what you want to current, and I’ll current what I want to present.”

Berman, 55, the daughter of an structured crime figure was located slain execution-design and style in her Beverly Hills house.

“She let the killer into her home, she turned her again to them … She wasn’t worried of them, and then she was executed, shot in the head at incredibly near vary,” Lewin advised the jury in his opening statement.

Berman’s death came just after police in New York reopened an investigation into the fate of Durst’s husband or wife, Kathleen, who vanished in 1982. Durst insists he had nothing at all to do with her disappearance.

The conditions surrounding each instances, and Durst’s 2003 acquittal in the killing and dismemberment of a Texas neighbor, had been portrayed in “The Jinx.”

The prosecution’s theory is that Durst killed Kathleen Durst at their cottage outside the house New York Town in January 1982, and Berman served cover it up.

The demo is expected to last up to 5 months.

(Reporting by Rachel Parsons in Los Angeles Composing by Bill Tarrant Modifying by Cynthia Osterman)