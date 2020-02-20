[jurors-in-weinstein-rape-demo-check-with-to-overview-rosie-perez-testimony]



Harvey Weinstein departs New York Felony Courtroom after the 2nd day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York Metropolis, New York, U.S., February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

February 20, 2020

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial appeared to just take a methodical method in their deliberations on Wednesday, asking to overview testimony from a former production assistant who states Weinstein raped her as very well as previous actress Rosie Perez.

The jury also questioned to see texts to Weinstein from defense witness Paul Feldsher prior to ending their 2nd working day of deliberations. Jurors are predicted to proceed their discussions on Thursday.

Weinstein, smiling as he still left court for the day, was questioned by a reporter regardless of whether he was worried. The expression on the previous Hollywood producer’s face turned really serious, and he shook his head no.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not responsible to sexually assaulting the output assistant, Mimi Haleyi in 2006, and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

Jurors asked to overview parts of Haleyi’s testimony, as very well as e-mail in between her and Weinstein and e-mail from Weinstein mentioning her.

Haleyi, who was a generation assistant on the manner truth show “Project Runway,” testified that Weinstein “lunged” at her in his New York property in 2006, backing her into a bed room and forcing oral sex on her.

Haleyi’s testimony was browse to the jurors by two court stenographers, with just one asking questions and the other providing the responses.

The jury also requested to evaluation email messages related to Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein entered her New York apartment a person wintertime night time in 1993 or 1994 and raped her. The accusation is far too old to be billed as a individual criminal offense, but it could act as an aggravating aspect to assist a predatory sexual assault charge, which carries a opportunity existence sentence.

The jurors questioned to assessment testimony from actress Perez, who corroborated Sciorra’s story throughout the demo. Perez reported Sciorra informed her about the alleged assault just after it occurred.

Having said that, Feldsher, a author, testified for the protection that Sciorra told him she had “done this outrageous matter with Harvey,” and that he understood her to necessarily mean she experienced “fooled all over with him.” Feldsher said he experienced no sign it was a detrimental working experience.

The jurors’ requests advise they are thinking about the to start with of 5 counts against Weinstein.

Before in the day, one particular of his lawyers, Damon Cheronis, renewed a request to boot a juror from the case due to the fact of her online critique, posted through the demo, of a novel titled “My Dark Vanessa.”

The e-book is partly set for the duration of the #MeToo motion, in which girls have accused potent males in business enterprise, entertainment, news media and politics of sexual misconduct.

The decide, James Burke, denied the request.

The similar juror wrote her very own novel about youthful women of all ages and “predatory” older males. The defense experienced attempted to exclude her from the jury ahead of the demo commenced.

Given that 2017, a lot more than 80 ladies have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, whose movies incorporate “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love,” has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters have been consensual.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Oatis)