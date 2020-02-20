[jurors-in-weinstein-trial-concentrate-on-‘sopranos’-actress-sciorra]

Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves at New York Prison Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York February 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 21 — New York jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges versus former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein finished their third working day of deliberations by inquiring yesterday to review testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting previous generation assistant, Mimi Haleyi in 2006, and raping Jessica Mann, a previous aspiring actress, in 2013.

Sciorra, finest regarded for her purpose in HBO’s The Sopranos, testified that Weinstein came to her New York apartment 1 wintertime night in 1993 or 1994, raped her and then compelled oral sexual intercourse on her.

The accusation is way too outdated to be charged as a separate crime, but serves as an aggravating issue for the most really serious demand in the scenario, predatory sexual assault.

Jurors can convict Weinstein of predatory sexual assault, which carries a possible daily life sentence, if they locate that he committed the assault from Sciorra and at least 1 of the alleged crimes against Haleyi or Mann.

The 7 males and five gals on the jury began deliberations in the scenario on Tuesday.

Yesterday, prior to finishing for the day, they questioned to evaluation Sciorra’s cross-evaluation and adhere to-up questioning by prosecutors.

Justice James Burke advised them the testimony would be examine to them this early morning.

Considering the fact that 2017, far more than 80 females have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo motion. Weinstein, whose films contain The English Affected individual and Shakespeare in Enjoy, has denied the allegations and reported any sexual encounters have been consensual. — Reuters