[jurors-in-weinstein’s-rape-trial-to-start-off-deciding-former-producer’s-fate]



FILE Photo: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s tie flutters in the breeze as he comes at New York Prison Court docket all through his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York Town, New York, U.S., February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

February 18, 2020

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York jurors on Tuesday will start deliberating the destiny of previous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on demo for rape in a case that has grow to be a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein has pleaded not responsible to sexually assaulting former creation assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

He faces everyday living in jail if convicted on the most major cost, predatory sexual assault.

The jury is composed of 7 adult males and five gals and include a businessman, banker, female safety guard, a father of two school-age children, entrepreneur, writer and a economical skilled who lives with two roommates.

A unanimous verdict is essential for a conviction.

Considering that 2017, far more than 80 girls have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, who was at the rear of movies which include “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Adore,” has denied the allegations and mentioned any sexual encounters were being consensual.

The allegations fueled the #MeToo motion, in which ladies have accused effective guys in enterprise, enjoyment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Last week, jurors heard closing arguments from lawyers on the two sides. Weinstein’s law firm, Donna Rotunno, argued that the encounters had been consensual, pointing to helpful communications from the women of all ages to Weinstein right after they had been allegedly assaulted. She assailed the reliability of the accusers and urged the jury to set aside their emotions and use popular perception in assessing the proof.

“Historically, you are the past line of defense in this nation from the overzealous media, from the overzealous prosecution,” Rotunno claimed.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi urged jurors to convict Weinstein, expressing the after potent producer employed his situation in the film field to prey on females and that these who testified versus him had no reason to lie.

Illuzzi explained Weinstein experienced counted on his victims never ever coming ahead.

“The defendant not only ran roughshod about the dignity and the incredibly lives of these witnesses, but he also underestimated them,” she explained to the jury.

Haleyi testified during the trial that Weinstein compelled oral intercourse on her in his residence in 2006. Haleyi mentioned Weinstein “lunged” at her, backed her into a bedroom and forcibly executed oral intercourse on her, yanking out her tampon.

Mann testified that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel area early in what she known as an “extremely degrading” marriage with him.

Jurors listened to from 4 other women, which includes actress Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein arrived into her apartment 1 winter night time in 1993 or 1994 and raped her. The accusation is also outdated to be billed as a independent crime, but it could act as an aggravating element to assist the predatory sexual assault charge.

Prosecutors identified as the remaining three girls to bolster their proof of Weinstein’s intent, but did not cost him with any crimes relevant to them. Weinstein is independently billed with assaulting one particular of them, Lauren Youthful, by prosecutors in Los Angeles.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Noeleen Walder and Daniel Wallis)