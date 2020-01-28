Jurors Request More Testimony To Be Replayed In Leslie Chance Trial

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The jury deliberating on the trial of a former elementary school principal accused of the murder of her husband sent a note Tuesday morning requesting re-reading of the testimony – including the testimony of the accused and two of his daughters.

It will likely take several hours for the testimony to be reread to the jurors of the trial of Leslie Chance, who faces a life sentence if convicted of murder in the death of her husband.

Justice Charles R. Brehmer stated that the testimony requested was at least 140 pages long. It seems unlikely that there will be a verdict on Tuesday.

Jurors have been deliberating since January 29, but began on Monday after an apologetic man was excused because of financial hardship – his employer did not pay him after that date – and was replaced by an alternate.

Prosecutors say Chance, 52, shot her husband, Todd Chance, 45, and dumped her body in an almond orchard on the morning of August 25, 2013.

She left her husband’s Ford Mustang in a neighborhood with the keys and the pistol inside in the hope that it would be stolen, prosecutors say, before walking home and taking a taxi.

Chance denied ever leaving his house that morning, and his lawyer argued that the person seen on several surveillance videos that morning was not Chance.

Prosecutors allege that Chance planned the murder of her husband after discovering that he had re-entered a relationship with a woman with whom he had been engaged years ago.