Jury Awards $ 5.5 Million For Family Over 89, Wounded Woman In Tarzana

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – In June 2018, Sherrill Phillips, 89, moved into Tarzana’s AvantGarde Senior Living and sang songs with her granddaughter.

But in July, it was a totally different scene.

A security camera in the facility captured the moment when an activity coordinator, guiding Sherrill as she walked down the hall, distracted and took her hands away for a while. Sherrill fell, fracturing her neck.

Since that injury, Sherrill’s family says they have changed for the worse.

When asked to repeat a simple sentence, Sherrill couldn’t, responding instead with gibberish.

“What happened to him, the fall, certainly only precipitated a rapid decline in his pretty good condition,” said Brian Poulter, the family’s lawyer.

Sherrill was hospitalized for several days after the fall, which led to a trial and a final verdict of $ 5.5 million against AvantGarde for negligence and neglect of seniors.

“I wanted to know not only what happened to my mom, but also to make them recognize the fact that something happened, what they did and the care they gave to my mom. weren’t good, “said Lydia Phillips, Sherrill’s daughter.

“Whenever you take responsibility for caring for these people, you must do it right,” said Poulter.

The video of Sherrill’s fall shows very clearly what happened at the time, but the family’s trial also focused on the care Sherrill received during his stay in Tarzana.

“I noticed that my mother did not clean, wash, hair was not kept and her teeth were not brushed, so I kept bringing it to everyone’s attention “said Lydia Phillips.

Eyewitness News has contacted facility CEO Jason Adelman for comments.

A statement was issued stating: “AvantGarde Senior Living from Tarzana is empathetic about this and sympathetic to the resident and her family. The facility is committed to providing excellent care to the community. Regarding this legal issue particular, it is still pending, so we cannot comment further at this time, except to say that we are carefully considering all of our options. “

For Lydia, continuing this lawsuit posed significant financial risk, but said it was important for her to help other families who will make a similar decision as to where to place a family member aging.

“It is a huge guilt that I have, having installed it and not getting it out quickly enough,” she added. “… And that’s what my mom is today. There is no going back.”

