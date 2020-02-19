[jury-back-again-for-2nd-day-of-deliberations-in-weinstein-demo]

By TOM HAYS

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury deliberations resumed Wednesday at Harvey Weinstein’s rape demo with jurors focusing on the testimony of a former Television set and film generation assistant who accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexually abusing her in his Manhattan condominium.

A observe from the jury stated it would like to re-look at Miriam Haleyi’s account alleging Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006 following he obtained her a task performing on “Project Runway,” a trend clearly show he developed.

Haleyi, now 42, stated she and Weinstein had sexual intercourse at a resort two weeks afterwards even nevertheless she didn’t want to be intimate. Weinstein’s attorneys have suggested that episode is evidence he did not coerce her for the duration of the 1st come upon, either.

The panel of 7 men and five women, now in their next day of deliberations at the New York City trial, also asked to see any email messages from Weinstein similar to Haleyi that are in proof.

Alongside with the alleged assault on Haleyi, the 67-calendar year-outdated Weinstein is billed with raping a lady in a Manhattan lodge room in 2013.

The way the verdict kind is designed, the jury also will very likely be spending a ton of time weighing actress Annabella Sciorra’s account of a mid-1990s rape.

Though her allegation is also aged to be charged on its possess simply because of the statute of restrictions in impact at the time, the legislation allows prosecutors to use her allegations as a foundation for expenses alleging Weinstein is a sexual predator.

That cost carries a optimum sentence of existence in jail.

Weinstein’s legal professionals contend the functions were being consensual. They concentrated on friendly, flirtatious email messages some of the ladies despatched to Weinstein and even more meetings some of them experienced with him soon after the alleged assaults.

The Involved Press has a policy of not publishing the names of persons who allege sexual assault devoid of their consent. It is withholding the identify of the rape accuser since it isn’t obvious irrespective of whether she needs to be recognized publicly.