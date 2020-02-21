[jury-clears-clinic-in-controversial-healthcare-abuse-situation]

Boston Children’s Medical center wasn’t medically negligent in its remedy of a Connecticut teenager who put in almost a calendar year in condition custody following doctors suspected her parents of healthcare child abuse, a jury in Boston concluded Thursday.

The verdict in the medical malpractice lawsuit brought by the family of Justina Pelletier capped a significant profile dispute that drew national media attention and sparked a broader discussion over parental legal rights.

Doctors and Pelletier’s parents disagreed on no matter whether the trigger of her various overall health troubles, which bundled an incapability to walk, discuss or swallow, ended up accurate medical conditions, as her parents taken care of, or ended up mainly psychological.

The Suffolk County jury reached its verdict just after much less than six hrs of deliberating Thursday.

The trial spanned 5 weeks and centered on no matter whether Pelletier’s mom and dad were unfairly barred from their daughter’s remedy and no matter if Pelletier’s separation from her family was harmful to her wellbeing.

“The jury’s choice affirms what Boston Children’s Clinic has generally believed: that our clinicians presented Justina Pelletier superior high-quality, compassionate care, and often acted in the greatest curiosity of her wellness and well-staying,” the clinic stated in a assertion.

Pelletier’s legal professionals didn’t answer to an e-mail looking for comment Thursday.

Now 21 many years old, Pelletier was 14 when she was placed in state custody in Massachusetts in 2013.