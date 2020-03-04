[jury-deliberating-on-whether-or-not-previous-bpd-trainee-was-sexually-harassed-and-wrongfully-fired]

Posted: Mar four, 2020 / 10: 09 AM PST / Updated: Mar four, 2020 / 10: 14 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury is deliberating more than whether a former Bakersfield Police Division trainee was sexually harassed by other officers then fired for complaining about her therapy.

Hillary Bjorneboe is suing the town for $6 million about alleged whistleblower retaliation, wrongful termination and harassment, a court filing displays.

Bjorneboe was one particular of four women to graduate in August 2014 in a BPD course of 33 officers. She mentioned shortly just after her employment began Officers Travis Brewer and Steven Glenn referred to as her derogatory names and manufactured inappropriate comments to her.

A number of months into her employment, Bjorneboe has mentioned, Brewer directed her not to reserve marijuana she confiscated throughout a contact. She claimed she adopted his directions, but afterwards told a sergeant about what took place.

Inner Affairs and felony investigations adopted.

The suit reported Bjorneboe was cleared of misconduct in January 2015 and reinstated to her placement, but 9 times afterwards fired beneath the formal rationale that she didn’t pass probation.

Bjorneboe said a veteran officer explained to her she was truly fired mainly because of her promises of misconduct and sexual harassment.

Brewer has resigned from the BPD whilst Glenn stays utilized there.