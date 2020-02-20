[jury-deliberations-begin-in-trial-of-ice-cream-male-charged-with-double-murder]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Immediately after a almost ten years wait around, a jury will now decide irrespective of whether to convict former ice product truck driver Michael Keetley for a double-murder and four attempted murders in the early morning several hours of Thanksgiving Working day 2010.

Decide Christopher Sabella read the instructions for the jurors Thursday morning in a Hillsborough County courtroom following Keetley waived his proper to have his defense legal professional produce a closing argument.

Keetley, 49, has always managed his innocence. He did not testify throughout the demo.

With the loss of life penalty off the table, Keetley is on the lookout at a life in prison sentence if convicted.

“We will demonstrate this situation further than all realistic question via eyewitness testimony, by way of bodily proof that was collected at the scene and at the defendant’s residence that right tied him to this crime,” Assistant Point out Lawyer Michelle Doherty explained during the state’s opening assertion.

Keetley’s defense attorney Lyann Goudie responded in her opening assertion that the improper guy has sat behind bars all these years.

“Michael Keetley is not responsible,” Goudie mentioned. “This is a case of misidentification, unreliable eyewitness testimony and circumstantial proof it is not sufficient to convict in the state of Florida.”

The mother of the brothers who Keetley is accused of killing, Sergio and Juan Guitron, explained to eight On Your Side she is retaining a promise she manufactured to her sons to be in court docket for every single day of the demo.

Prosecutors say Keetley confirmed up to a Ruskin residence on Nov. 25, 2010, posing as a regulation enforcement officer when he opened hearth on various gentlemen.

In accordance to the state’s circumstance, Keetley was obsessed with obtaining another person named “Creeper” as he sought revenge for a January 2010 taking pictures during a theft at his ice cream truck that still left him significantly wounded.

“The witnesses describe that he’s donning a black shirt with the phrase “Sheriff” in white on his chest and that he has a firearm and that he’s demanding he’s searching for someone named ‘Creeper,’” Doherty explained.

Goudie told the jury that immediately after a night of consuming and drug use, witnesses only discovered the ice product guy as the shooter after a mass textual content message with a photo of Keetley boasting he killed the brothers circulated amongst pals.

Yet another ingredient of Keetley’s protection is that he was so wounded from the taking pictures at his ice cream truck that he was physically incapable of carrying out the shooting spree.

The demo lasted 3 weeks. Keep with eight On Your Side for updates when the jury reaches a final decision.

