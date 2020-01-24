Jury Deliberations Continue in Leslie Chance Murder Trial

by: Vanessa Dillon, Vanessa Dillon

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 / 05:56 PST / Updated: Jan 23, 2020 / 18:01 PST

The Leslie Chance murder trial is in the hands of the jury, which continues to deliberate on whether the former school principal is guilty of the murder of her husband.

A verdict could occur at any time, or it could take days before jurors decide if the 52-year-old is guilty of the murder of Todd Chance.

A team of 17 journalists waited outside the courtroom on Thursday while jurors went through the evidence.

Deliberations began on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Chance planned and then executed the murder of her husband after she discovered he had rekindled a romance with a former girlfriend.

Chance’s lawyer says the evidence is weak and argues that the prosecution is entirely based on unreliable circumstantial evidence.

Reports from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Todd Chance was shot twice in the chest in an almond orchard near Highway 43 and Noriega Road in 2013.

Deliberations will resume Friday at 9 a.m.