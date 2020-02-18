[jury-deliberations-to-start-in-harvey-weinstein’s-rape-trial]

A jury is envisioned to start deliberations in New York on Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein’s demo, immediately after usually-psychological testimony from multiple gals who accused him of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, centre, is found leaving a Manhattan courthouse soon after closing arguments in his rape trial in New York on Friday. (Seth Wenig/Related Push)

The panel of 5 females and seven adult men will start out to weigh the evidence that Weinstein raped Jessica Mann in a Manhattan resort home in 2013 and forcibly performed oral sex on yet another female, Television and film creation assistant Mimi Haleyi, in 2006.

Other accusers, including actress Annabella Sciorra, testified as aspect of the prosecution’s work to present he used the exact techniques to victimize numerous women of all ages around the years.

Weinstein, 67, maintains any sexual carry out was consensual.

Mimi Haleyi is viewed arriving at court docket to testify on Jan. 27. (Mark Lennihan/The Associated Push)

Haleyi, a former Project Runway production assistant, testified that Weinstein pushed her on to a mattress and sexually assaulted her, undeterred by her kicks and pleas of, “No, remember to do not do this, I do not want it.”

Mann, who suggests Weinstein raped her in 2013, sobbed in court docket as she described how she sent Weinstein flattering emails and kept viewing him after the alleged rape since, “I required him to think I wasn’t a menace.”

Jessica Mann broke down on the stand for the duration of her next day of testimony. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon reported in her closing argument Friday that Weinstein handled the gals who accused him like “total disposables” and designed them truly feel ashamed even however he was the one particular who was at fault.

“What he wants to do is he would like to get them in a scenario wherever they feel silly. If you truly feel silly and belittled, belittled, stupid people today do not complain,” the prosecutor told jurors.

But defence lawyer Donna Rotunno explained in her closing argument final week that the prosecutors had “made a universe that strips adult females of common perception, autonomy and accountability.”

Rotunno prompt that, in accordance to prosecutors, Weinstein’s accusers “are not even liable for sitting down at their personal computers sending e-mails to anyone throughout the nation.”