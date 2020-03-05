[jury-finds-in-city’s-favor-in-lawsuit-introduced-by-former-bpd-recruit-alleging-harassment,-wrongful-termination]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury returned a verdict in favor of the metropolis Wednesday concerning a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit brought by a former Bakersfield Police Office recruit.

Hillary Bjorneboe was seeking at least $six million in a accommodate submitted just after her firing in 2015. She alleged she was terminated immediately after complaining of harassment by two BPD officers, which includes her area teaching officer.

The jury’s ruling implies the metropolis will not pay out her a dime.

“I’m particularly happy the city was vindicated, particularly the two officers,” reported attorney John Szewczyk, who represented Officer Steven Glenn, just one of the adult males she accused.

Bjorneboe’s lawyer, Allyson K. Thompson, shared a tearful hug with her after the verdict was study and apologized to a few men and women in the courtroom who attended on Bjorneboe’s behalf.

Thompson stated she was shocked and disappointed by the verdict, and feels as if justice wasn’t completed.

Bjorneboe was 1 of 4 women to graduate in August 2014 in a BPD course of 33 officers. Shortly following her employment, she explained, Officers Travis Brewer and Glenn referred to as her derogatory names and manufactured inappropriate opinions to her.

A couple weeks into her work, Bjorneboe reported, Brewer directed her not to reserve cannabis she confiscated in the course of a contact. She said she adopted his recommendations but later on informed a sergeant about what transpired.

Internal affairs and prison investigations adopted.

Szewczyk mentioned the jury considered a video clip in which Bjorneboe was questioned as part of the legal investigation and admitted to falsifying the report concerning the marijuana circumstance.

The District Attorney’s business office did not file prices and Bjorneboe was reinstated to her situation in January 2015, but 9 times later fired below the formal explanation that she didn’t go probation, according to the fit.

Bjorneboe explained a veteran officer instructed her she was in fact fired because of her statements of misconduct and sexual harassment.

Her instruction officer, Travis Brewer, resigned from the section. Glenn stays utilized with the BPD.