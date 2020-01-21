Jury Finds Rosamond Wife Not Guilty of Murder in Husband’s Death

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A Kern County jury found a Rosamond woman not guilty of murder in the gunshot death of her husband.

Jurors on Tuesday acquitted Lila Rosema, 62, of first degree murder in the murder of Jack Rosema, 63, who was shot twice in the neck. She will be released later Tuesday.

“She broke down,” said assistant public defender Kevin Moran of Lila Rosema’s reaction to the verdict. “She was crying. She was so thankful that the jury took the time and saw the case for what it was.”

At trial, Moran argued that Jack Rosema was an abusive husband who had first shot his wife before committing suicide.

How can someone shoot two shots in the back of the head?

Moran said a pathologist said the first shot had looked at the back of Jack Rosema’s skull and had lodged in his neck. The second blow entered the skull and entered the brain.

The shooting took place on June 4, 2018 at the Rosemas home in the 6000 block of Backus Road. Lila Rosema told investigators that her husband threw a plate of food at her, threatened to kill her, and then shot her while running from the residence.

He then turned the gun over on himself, she said.

An examination of Jack Rosema’s body revealed the two gunshot wounds to the back of his head. A doctor initially judged the cause of death to be suicide, according to court documents.

But in a follow-up interview two weeks later, Lila Rosema, after 90 minutes of interrogation, told detectives that she had killed her husband.

She said that Jack Rosema threw a plate of food at her and that she grabbed and shot a .22 caliber revolver, according to the documents. She said that “hatred” had caused her to accidentally shoot a second time.

Moran said that her client’s statements were false confessions which occurred under intense psychological pressure on her during a lengthy interrogation.

The lawyer said he called an expert witness to testify about a false confession, and he used the pathologist’s testimony to show that the death of Jack Rosema was suicide.