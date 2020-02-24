[Jury reaches verdict in Harvey Weinstein scenario]

Chris Francescani

ABC News – The jury achieved a verdict in the New York rape demo of Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former Hollywood mega-producer. Their selection has not nonetheless been announced in court.

Weinstein was billed with raping one particular girl in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and carrying out a forcible sex act on a diverse lady, who has since recognized herself as previous Weinstein generation assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi, in 2006. He pleaded not guilty to all rates and statements any sexual encounters ended up consensual.

In addition to the two ladies at the rear of all those costs, 4 other folks testified in assist of prosecutors’ efforts to exhibit a pattern of sexual predation.

Heading into Monday, the jurors experienced deliberated for 16 several hours, like about 4 hrs of testimony being examine back.

This is a developing tale. Remember to look at back again for updates.