Jury returns CIA programmer split verdict on mass leakage to WikiLeaks

Former CIA programmer Joshua Schulte was convicted of making false statements and contempt of court regarding Schulte’s conduct following the March 7, 2017 release of CIA materials, called Vault 7 by WikiLeaks. . On Monday, the jury said it was locked out of the remaining eight counts that included serious charges related to illegal collection and transmission of national defense information.

During a four-week trial in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors presented evidence including testimony of witnesses, CIA internal communications and computer records to try to prove that Schulte stole the classified documents and gave them to WikiLeaks in 2016. Schulte’s lawyers suggested that the CIA had reduced the leak to Schulte simply because he was a difficult employee who had antagonized CIA colleagues and superiors.

On Friday afternoon, eleven jurists wrote a note to United States District Judge Paul A. Crotty saying they were “aligned on two counts” but that there was “no impasse on the remaining accounts.” Breitbart News reported extensively on Vault 7 leaks that detailed several tools used by the CIA to monitor and perform software exploits on specific goals. WikiLeaks claims that a tool called “Cherry Blossom” was developed and implemented with the help of the Stanford Non-Profit Research Institute (SRI International).

