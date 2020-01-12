Jury: secondary school students have been harassed for years; Awarded $ 3 million to the victim

Loading...

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Multnomah County jury awarded $ 3 million to a young woman on Friday who said the headmistress of her public primary school sexually abused her in his office when she was in second, third, and fourth grades.

The Oregonian / OregonLive Reports Judges 11-1 found that it was abused more than a decade ago by Jeff Hays, who was director of Deep Creek Elementary School in Damascus from 2005-2009. The school is part of the Gresham Barlow school district, which is responsible for paying the judgment.

The jury found that Hays had abused the young woman as a child.

Her lawyers Greg Kafoury and his son Jason Kafoury said their client was relieved by the civil jury’s finding that the abuse had taken place.

Hays was not charged in this case, although the limitation period has not yet expired. The public prosecutor’s office could not be reached for an opinion on Friday.

The Kafourys told The Oregonian / OregonLive that the Clackamas district attorney’s office refused to prosecute Hays after her client and another girl reported in 2016 that they had been mistreated.

Unnoticed by the jury, the other student settled with the school district last week for $ 425,000.

Hays most recently worked as a director for the City View Charter School in Hillsboro. In 2018, he “agreed” to “separate” from the school, according to a minutes of a school board meeting.

Hays did not take part in the trial and did not testify, except through a pre-recorded video recording in which he repeatedly called the fifth change when he refused to answer questions.

A spokeswoman for the school district said Friday that the district respected the jury’s verdict, but was considering whether to appeal.

