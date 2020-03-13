Jury starts deliberations in case of guy billed in CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer’s murder

A Prepare dinner County jury Friday commenced deliberating the fate of a four-time felon billed with murdering Chicago Law enforcement Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

Jurors sat by means of 7 days of testimony, listening to from witnesses and observing footage from law enforcement surveillance cameras and cellphone video clip taken by a cabbie who captured Bauer chasing Shomari Legghette close to the Thompson Center in February 2018.

For closing arguments Friday, a few rows of benches in the courtroom have been stuffed by Bauer’s widow, Erin, and other relations and supporters. CPD officers, in and out of uniform, loaded the rows at the rear of them.

Legghette’s protection hinges on whether or not jurors feel his account of what took place in the 30 seconds or so soon after he and 53-12 months-old Bauer tumbled down a downtown stairwell and gunshots rang out.

Protection legal professional Scott Kamin said Legghette was a little-time drug dealer who manufactured a pattern of putting on physique armor and carrying a pistol as a precaution against rivals. Legghette didn’t know Bauer was a police officer even as he chased him, Kamin maintained.

Generating the situation to convict 46-yr-outdated Legghette of first-diploma murder, Assistant State’s Legal professional John Maher pointed out that the two adult men were in the stairwell for 25 seconds, and that Legghette was bigger and more powerful than In the vicinity of North District commander. The very first of 6 gunshots that hit Bauer, Maher reported, was to the upper body, and yet another shot hit Bauer on the interior forearm — indicating Bauer was struggling with Legghette and keeping his handcuffs.

“Outmuscled, outsized, outgunned. Cmdr. Bauer is down there 25 seconds right before [Legghette] pulled the trigger. His radio squawking, his cuffs out,” Maher stated. “When these cuffs came out, Legghette realized he was heading back, and that was not going to happen. So he [Legghette] shot him down.”

Kamin, questioned jurors to aim on the mundane start to the foot chase, when tactical officers known as out to Legghette on Lower Wacker Travel right after spotting him possibly urinating on a assistance column or planning to do so. Legghette turned absent and jogged up a stairway to road level, assuming officers would not pursue him, Kamin explained.

“You’re jaywalking, urinating in community, are law enforcement going to chase you for that… in Chicago?” Kamin mentioned.

Legghette was unaware the officers on Reduce Wacker experienced broadcast his description on police radio, Kamin stated. Bauer, responded to that call for help, began chasing just after Legghette in the vicinity of Clark Street throughout from the Thompson Center. Inevitably, he grabbed ahold of Legghette in close proximity to the major of the stairwell — but by no means declared he was a law enforcement officer, Kamin claimed, introducing that Bauer’s blue coat concealed his badge and uniform.

“It was not Cmdr. Bauer’s work to work a beat, to chase following persons,” Kamin explained. “He forgot that he did not show up as a law enforcement officer. Other persons wouldn’t see him as a law enforcement officer, they would see him as a particular person using violence.”

For the duration of his opening statements, Kamin advised jurors Legghette would choose the stand to describe his condition of head as he struggled with Bauer. But Legghette finally opted not to testify.

Legghette faces multiple counts of very first-diploma murder and armed violence, while Judge Erica Reddick did approve jury directions detailing the factors of self-defense and for a 2nd-diploma murder.