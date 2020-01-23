Jury suspended in murder trial of man accused of 83-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Kern County jury deadlocked on Wednesday over trial of accused man of murder in murder of 83-year-old man who allowed accused to stay on property .

The jury suspended the trial of Mario Avalos Jr., who, according to prosecutors, inflicted fatal injuries on Ronald Lynn True in early July 16 in the 1800 block of Clark Avenue.

True died a week later.

Avalos’ lawyer, assistant public defender Lexi Blythe, said the jury had stayed because there was no evidence to corroborate the claim that Avalos had committed the crime. A date for a new trial is scheduled for March 9.

Avalos will remain in bond for $ 1 million.

True’s family members said he tried to help Avalos, his next door neighbor. For the three months before his death, True allowed Avalos to remain in a trailer on his property after Avalos was evicted from his home.

Avalos denied killing True and claimed he was in a Fastrip at the time of the assault.

When asked by the police if he had problems with True, Avalos said True was sitting on his porch, dressed only in boxers, according to court documents. Avalos said it presented a “bad image” to children walking in the neighborhood, including his younger sister and brother.