Jury trials in Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee ongoing to March 27

The 18th Judicial District Court docket is continuing proceedings by upcoming week.

In accordance to a news release from the 18th JDC, all jury trials scheduled from Wednesday to March 27 will be afflicted. That features all civil and prison non-jury trials, Visitors Court docket, Misdemeanor Courtroom, Civil and Legal hearings, Civil and Legal Court Appearances and Legal Arraignments, Pretrial Conferences, Sentencing Hearings and Revocations

Hearings linked to the adhering to issues are unaffected.

-Civil protecting orders

-Youngster in Have to have of Treatment proceedings

-Crisis child custody matters, such as La. C.C.P. Artwork. 3945 issues.

-Proceedings for kids eliminated from their dwelling by crisis courtroom get

-Proceedings related to unexpected emergency interdictions and mental overall health orders

-72 hour hearings and ongoing custody proceedings and

-Any other matter regarded as an unexpected emergency by the Court.

All non-incarcerated people set to seem for criminal courtroom in Iberville, West Baton Rouge or Pointe Coupee Parishes involving March 18, 2020 and March 27, 2020 are to report to the respective courthouses on their scheduled court docket dates to be served with a new court day.

Initial appearances for grown ups and juveniles, arraignments for incarcerated folks and bond hearings will proceed as usual and be conducted via phone and movie conferencing any time doable.