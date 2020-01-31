Jussie Smollett case: Lori Lightfoot lashes out at the actor’s legal team

On Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused Jussie Smollett’s legal team of trying to “blame someone else” by trying to mess up the fired Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. And the mayor said she wouldn’t allow it.

On the insistence of Lightfoot, city lawyers filed a motion this week to block Team Smollett’s summons to Inspector General Joe Ferguson’s office.

That summons demanded “all documents or communications that are in any way related to your investigation (s) regarding … Johnson’s behavior”, as well as information about the costs of Ferguson’s investigation into the alcohol and driving incident in mid-October Johnson got fired.

“It’s crazy – and it won’t be successful. … The judge will see it as it is: it’s the definition of a scandalous fishing expedition. And it’s not just with Eddie Johnson. Those subpoenas and requests for additional information are even wider than that, “Lightfoot said Friday.

“We don’t bother people with Jussie Smollett’s lawyers. That’s not the way we do things in Chicago.”

Lightfoot dismissed Johnson on December 2. accusing him of ‘lying’ to her and the public about the circumstances surrounding a drinking and driving incident on October 17 that ended when Johnson was found asleep at the wheel of his running SUV near the 3400 block of South Aberdeen Street.

The city has sued the former “Empire” star to recover about $ 160,000 that was paid out in the course of a three-week payout after Smollett reported that he had been attacked near his home in Streeterville.

The police later found that Smollett had paid two employees to organize the attack and Smollett was accused of filing a fake police report. Johnson angrily condemned the actor for tarnishing the reputation of the city.

Those charges were abruptly rejected by the state attorney Kim Foxx’s office, triggering public protest that led to ongoing investigations by both the county inspector general and a court-appointed special prosecutor.

The Smollett summons down to areas of Ferguson’s investigation into whether Johnson was “false or misleading in a statement, including his statements to the public,” as well as to city officials or Ferguson and his staff. The subpoena, confirmed as an exhibition by the movement of the city, also looks for archives that indicate whether Johnson has tampered with evidence related to Ferguson’s investigation into the inspector.

City attorneys have tried to block or postpone the turning of the archives, claiming that Smollett’s lawyers should not have summoned the files directly from Ferguson’s office because the Inspector General’s office is a division of the city administration and the city is party to the lawsuit.

Smollett’s lawyers insisted on getting the archives before January 31 and had discussed with city lawyers to get the archives in early February.