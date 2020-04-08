Jussie Smollett Fighting Domestic Violence Among Pandemic Spikes

Play video content

Jussie SmollettReacting to a dangerous byproduct in the nearly national quarantine – a spike in domestic violence – by supporting a group he says he loves dearly.

The “Empire” star says, sadly, safe home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have created unsafe home conditions for many vulnerable women and children. We were told that Jussie got from a friend the Jenesse Center – which helps victims of domestic violence – had a surge in recent emergency cases in recent weeks.

So, Jussie is now lending her support to org, and encouraging others to do the same. We are told that she gave the money for welcome bags given to new families at the shelter.

He also called on the Black AIDS Institute for efforts to care for anyone in need of medical care today and pledged to continue supporting COVID-19 causes as well.

As we reported … Smollett shut him down silence on social media a couple weeks back after 9 months of not posting anything and saying he was looking to move from is said to be a racist attack in Chicago back in January 2019.

Of course, that’s hard on her pending criminal trial after recharging allegedly lying to police about the attack.

So far, he says his focus is on helping people and resisting the coronavirus – or as he puts it, the “ro-ro.” You really have to see it in his words though.