jussie-smollett,-former-‘empire’-actor,-in-court-docket-wednesday-on-new-expenses-in-link-with-alleged-attack

CHICAGO — Actor Jussie Smollett is predicted in a Chicago courtroom Monday to confront new prices for allegedly lying about an assault in the town very last yr.

Smollett is envisioned to plead not guilty to 6 counts of felony disorderly perform stemming from the January 2019 incident.

Observe: Timeline of Situations in Jussie Smollett circumstance

The “Empire” actor informed police he was focused in a racist and homophobic attack. Soon after an investigation, law enforcement identified Smollett staged the assault and employed two brothers to assist pull it off.

Law enforcement explained Smollett staged the assault on himself since he was disappointed with his “Empire” salary.

Look at: Video displays Jussie Smollett with rope close to his neck

Previous yr, Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of felony disorderly carry out and months later on, Prepare dinner County States Attorney Kim Foxx’s place of work dismissed the circumstance.

Exclusive Prosecutor Dan World-wide-web was then appointed in August to search into the case, and the way it was managed by Foxx. A grand jury not too long ago returned a new six-count indictment

Smollett is expected to be arraigned Monday early morning on the new costs and is scheduled to go in advance of a decide at nine a.m.

In addition to the indictment, the city of Chicago has submitted a lawsuit towards Smollett to recoup $130,000 invested on the investigation. Smollett has filed a counterclaim that accused the city and CPD of disregarding essential evidence that proved Jussie Smollett’s claim of an assault.

Jussie Smollett circumstance: Documents clearly show particular prosecutor Dan Webb produced donation to Cook County State’s Legal professional Kim Foxx

