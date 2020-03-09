Jussie Smollett loses access to the latest hate crime lawsuit

Chemist Jussie Smollett lost the opportunity to have her charges thrown. (Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Pictures)

Jussie Smollett was indicted on six charges for hate crimes for allegedly throwing them.

The former Kingdom star has asked his representatives to issue an emergency decree stating that a judge has seized his position and misinterpreted the rules and appointed a special prosecutor to sue him.

The Illinois Supreme Court rejected the appeal on March 6, refusing to dismiss the special case or dismissing the six charges against him.

It also did not provide an explanation for his decision, Page said.

Jussie Smollett is accused of spreading charges of attempted genocide, racism.

Jussie Smollett was arrested on the same charges in February, a year after she was accused of sexual assault and racism.

In the weeks since the hate crime, in January 2019, rumors started that Smollett had taken action in the planning.

Chicago police have charged the perpetrator with misconduct, and in March he was acquitted of a felony charge in Cook County, Illinois on 16 charges of misdemeanor charge of false charges.

Smollett denied all charges. Within a few days, all 16 cases were dismissed.

The government spokesman says the case is ‘stupid’.

Cook County District Attorney Kim Foxx’s office said at the time the verdict was made “after considering all the facts and circumstances of the case”.

On March 5, Foxx reversed the ruling, telling the Ben Joravsky Show that he “thought the news was stupid”.

“This article is about Jussie Smollett, sorry my language, and bulls ** t,” she told the radio station, according to Page 6.

“We have a cold-blooded murder, we have horrible crimes, and (interest is) in this case of a low-profile criminal and actor who pulled a prank.

“” I’m not saying it doesn’t hurt, I’m not saying it’s not something that reminded us of interest, but a year later I had parents mourning the loss of their children … “

Jussie Smollett’s latest lawsuit.

Smollett has maintained her innocence throughout the saga, yet Illinois officials have denied the lawsuit.

On February 11 it was announced that the prosecutor general had returned six of the charges against Smollett so far. He judged all cases.

In a statement in the Special Prosecutor’s Office (OSP) presented to NBC Chicago he explained: “In-depth investigations revealed that Jussie Smollett plotted the crime of terrorism, and later said much to Chicago police. it has not happened.

“As a result, Mr Webb is convinced that there is a reasonable basis for Mr Scollett’s … Webb’s re-evaluation of Jussie Smollett’s other charges for justice.”