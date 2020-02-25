[Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new felony fees of bogus studies]

(CNN) – Actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not responsible to new felony rates Monday.

Earlier this month the previous “Empire” actor was indicted by a grand jury for creating wrong experiences.

A minimal around a year back Smollett told law enforcement he was attacked by two adult males because he’s black and overtly gay.

Chicago Law enforcement say he staged the total incident to attain publicity, which Smollett still denies.

In March of 2019 prosecutors dropped disorderly perform rates in opposition to Smollett, upsetting Chicago Law enforcement and the city’s Mayor.

The new costs arrive soon after a specific prosecutor was assigned to re-investigate the scenario.

Smollett is facing more rates in federal court docket the place the metropolis of Chicago is trying to find to recuperate bills incurred while investigating the circumstance.