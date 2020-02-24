jussie-smollett,-previous-‘empire’-actor,-pleads-not-guilty-to-new-rates-in-connection-with-alleged-assault

CHICAGO — Actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in courtroom Monday to new rates for allegedly lying about an assault in Chicago last year.

Smollett experienced been re-billed with six counts of felony disorderly perform stemming from the January 2019 incident. Smollett had been re-billed with 6 counts of felony disorderly carry out stemming from the January 2019 incident. His bond was established at $20,000 and he is scheduled to be again in court on March 18.

The “Empire” actor instructed law enforcement he was qualified in a racist and homophobic attack. Just after an investigation, law enforcement decided Smollett staged the assault and employed two brothers to assist pull it off.

Police explained Smollett staged the assault on himself for the reason that he was disappointed with his “Empire” salary.

Last calendar year, Smollett pleaded not responsible to 16 counts of felony disorderly carry out and months afterwards, Prepare dinner County States Attorney Kim Foxx’s business office dismissed the situation.

Special Prosecutor Dan Website was then appointed in August to glimpse into the situation, and the way it was managed by Foxx. A grand jury not too long ago returned a new six-depend indictment

Smollett’s attorneys reported they are worried about double jeopardy and prepare to make an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Courtroom.

In addition to the indictment, the town of Chicago has submitted a lawsuit versus Smollett to recoup $130,000 spent on the investigation. Smollett has submitted a counterclaim that accused the city and CPD of ignoring critical evidence that proved Jussie Smollett’s assert of an attack.

