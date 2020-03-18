Jussie Smollett’s prosecutor, Kim Foxx, accuses the top performers

County Cook State Attorney Kim Foxx won her compelling fashion major on Tuesday, according to NBC Chicago filings.

Foxx was pushed into the national spotlight in 2019 when he laid charges against former Empire star Jussie Smollett, who was accused of launching a hate crime against himself in central Chicago. the nose-blowing and blistering attack on Donald Trump’s supporters.

With 83% of the vote, Foxx received 48% of the vote in the Democratic primary, according to NBC Chicago.

Foxx had three challenges: Bill Conway, Donna More, and Bob Fioretti.

Conway, a former assistant state attorney, spent $ 10.5 million on his father’s behalf, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Breitbart News previously reported:

Records show that Cook County Prosecutor asked Eddie Johnson, the Chicago Police Superintendent, to let the FBI investigate the alleged attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett before the actor he was accused of lying to authorities.

Foxx emails and text to the Chicago Sun-Times indicate that the effort was made after Tina Tchen, former Chief of Staff’s former first lady Michelle Obama, contacted Foxx to have a phone conversation with a family member Smollett.

According to USA Today, Foxx told Michelle Obama’s former aide she “persuaded” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to ask the FBI to “take charge” of the investigation. In a text message to a member of Smollett’s family, Foxx confirmed that he had made the request. “He spoke to the superintendent earlier, he asked his question,” Foxx wrote. “Trying to discover logistics. I’ll keep you informed.”

Before leaving the charges, he was revealed via text messages obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request that Foxx had called Smollett a “celebrated laundering lie to police”. .

Foxx’s victory may come as a surprise. An informal poll of Patch readers in early March found that 90 percent of respondents said they would not vote in Foxx in the primaries.