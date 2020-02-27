Just after 1 12 months, $ eleven million extension, the Lions lower DT ‘Snacks’ Harrison – Up Information Info Detroit

The Detroit Lions have released defensive deal with Damon “Snacks,quot Harrison.

The Lions introduced the measure on Tuesday, much less than a calendar year following signing it with a a person-year deal extension of $ 11 million. He entered the 2019 season with two years remaining in the $ 46 million agreement he signed with the New York Giants.

%MINIFYHTMLa326a79ab510a3dd728a992eef4a1c0311% %MINIFYHTMLa326a79ab510a3dd728a992eef4a1c0312% PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 22: Damon Harrison # 98 of the Detroit Lions reacts after firing Carson Wentz # 11 of the Philadelphia Eagles (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Money Area on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Lions defeated the Eagles 27-24. (Picture by Mitchell Leff / Getty Pictures)

Harrison started out in 15 video games previous time, but had 49 minimal tackles in his occupation and two catches for the Lions with a few wins.

Detroit acquired Harrison from the Giants in the middle of the 2018 period for a fifth-spherical draft decide on. Harrison, 31, was an All-Professional 2016 variety. He commenced his career with the New York Jets in 2012 following currently being retired from William Penn.

