“Just be calm” in Coronavirus, “will disappear”

President Donald Trump again urged Americans to be calm about the coronavirus spread, after meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

“He hit the world and we are ready and we are doing a great job with him and he will disappear, just be calm,” said Trump, “it really is working and a lot of good things will happen. “

Trump’s remarks seemed great, despite growing concern among government officials over the virus’s containment.

The president cited “pretty good numbers” from countries like China that have already suffered the spread of the virus, but it seems that his number is decreasing.

Trump also said that it is not necessary to be tested for the virus as long as it has no symptoms.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal, I would do it, I feel no reason, I feel really good, I feel really good,” he said. “I guess it’s not a great test to try, and it’s something I would do.”

Trump said he spoke with a White House doctor who told him that as long as he had no symptoms, there was no reason to do so.

“There are no symptoms or anything,” he said.

The president said he had been briefed on the various contingency plans and re-compared the number of deaths from the virus to the number of deaths from the flu.

“We’re taking it incredibly seriously, and I think we’re doing a really good job,” he said.

Trump also insisted that the coronavirus tests were OK.

“The test went really well and when people do it they can do it,” Trump said.

The president met with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to discuss stimulus plans to help the economic crisis caused by the virus. He again promised to help the crisis and cruise line industries.

“It was a great meeting, there is a great deal of unity in the Republican party,” Trump said, adding that the party was “mostly” in a payroll tax reduction.