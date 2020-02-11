Just Eat unveils AR Snapchat lens with Love Island motifs

Just Eat leverages Love Island’s excitement by releasing a themed augmented reality Snapchat lens to bring fans together with their perfect islander.

The roulette-style app developed by Byte-London perfectly matches the sponsorship of the ITV2 flagship format by the home delivery company.

Which islander are you? also supports the wider Get Stuck In social media campaign, which now includes a wealth of new content such as interviews, gifs and a partnership with several participants.

Matthew Bushby, marketing director of Just Eat in the UK, said: “Love Island overestimates the awareness of our young urban audience and this campaign gives them a valuable social currency that makes them feel part of something bigger. The high-resolution AR lens is a great way to resonate with younger people without compromising the joy of the show. ”

Alex Miller, Byte’s founding partner, added: “What character are you? Lenses have become a big AR trend among Snapchat viewers. Just Eats sponsorship from Love Island provides the perfect platform to follow this trend and create something that the young urban audience can deal with. We have created more than 30 AR brand experiences in the past 12 months. And which islander are you? could be the most popular so far. “

Just Eat started its Love Island sponsorship last month with an average Joe delivery guy who caused a stir on the set.

Just eat

Just Eat is an online grocery delivery service headquartered in the UK that allows customers to search for local takeaway restaurants and place orders online.

