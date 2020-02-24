[‘Just Get the Rebound, He’s Not Passing’: Shaq Pays Loving, Playful Tribute to Kobe Bryant]

Shaquille O’Neal shipped a speech that earned him big laughs in the course of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial function on Monday in Los Angeles.

Remembering the working day “Kobe attained [his] regard,” Shaq explained to the crowd, “I stated, ‘Kobe, there’s no I in team,’ and Kobe mentioned, ‘I know, but there is an M-E in that motherf*cker.’” O’Neal remembers telling his teammates, “Just get the rebound, he’s not passing.”

Despite the fact that a lighthearted addition to the quite a few psychological tributes, O’Neal confirmed his adore for Bryant during the speech with heartfelt statements these types of as, “Mamba, you were taken absent from us way way too shortly … Know we got your back, little brother. I will glimpse after issues down here.”

O’Neal then promised, “I’ll be absolutely sure to teach Natalia and Bianca and little one Capri all of your moves,” afterwards jokingly including, “I will not train them my free of charge-throw tactics.”

Reminiscing about their time on the Lakers jointly, O’Neal recalled, “Kobe and I pushed one a further and played some of the greatest basketball of all time.” O’Neal also certain the crowd that even when “the people assumed we have been on lousy conditions … Kobe and I normally maintained a deep respect and enjoy with one another.”

O’Neal finished the brief but sweet speech by labeling Bryant “heaven’s MVP,” introducing, “I really like you, my man. Until we meet up with once more, relaxation in peace, Kobe.”

