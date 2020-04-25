‘Just Give Me My Dollars Back, Senator’

Evidently nevertheless furious more than Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) disparaging responses about “blue condition bailouts,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) doubled down on his criticism. Cuomo as soon as again pointed out that Kentucky gains from the tax profits New York state offers the federal government.

“Just give me my revenue back again, senator,” Cuomo mentioned throughout his day by day press convention. “Just give me my dollars again!”

The Democratic governor also thunderously dared McConnell to make fantastic on his mentioned situation that states ought to be permitted to go bankrupt.

“Okay senator, move the bill that authorizes states to declare individual bankruptcy,” Cuomo mentioned, voice still elevated. “Sign the bill, Mr. President.”

“‘Economy’s coming back. We’re doing great. Pent-up need, inventory market wants to take off,’” he added, mocking Republicans’ rosy framing of the country’s economic crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Good, move a bill allowing states to be bankrupt,” Cuomo declared. “And then let us view how the stock market will take off at that great news about our economic resilience.”

The governor’s reviews on Friday were the next time he experienced set McConnell on blast right after the GOP leader smeared Democratic states as broke freeloaders that do not are entitled to guidance (or “blue state bailouts”) from the federal govt.

Cuomo’s initial response to McConnell’s assaults was to issue out on Thursday that New York is one particular of the biggest contributors to the federal piggy bank and takes much less than what it offers, even though Kentucky does the opposite.

“Senator McConnell, who’s getting bailed out right here?” the governor asked. “It’s your point out that is dwelling on the revenue that we produce.”

When asked for McConnell’s response to Cuomo on Friday, the senator’s communications director David Popp directed TPM to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt’s Washington Article op-ed, which defended McConnell by arguing that blue states have been “grievously mismanaged.”

