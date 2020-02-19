[JUST IN: CNN Hires Andrew Yang as Political Commentator]

CNN introduced on Wednesday that previous Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be signing up for their network as a political commentator.

Yang, who finished his campaign final 7 days, will appear on CNN tonight to examine the Democratic debate in Nevada. The businessman experienced never held public business office, but his marketing campaign gained attention owing to his Independence Dividend platform, which promised every American adult $1000 for every month.

Yang declared he would be joining the community in a tweet that mentioned: “Learned a ton these previous months and am happy to add to the community dialogue.”

Will be on @CNN tonight to discuss about the discussion! Maybe I’ll don a tie . . . https://t.co/m5VPhnfk50 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 19, 2020

I’m enthusiastic to be a part of @CNN to enable drop gentle on the election and the candidates’ encounters. Uncovered a large amount these previous months and am happy to lead to the general public dialogue. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 19, 2020

CNN highlighted Yang’s “happy go-lucky style” in their report and labelled the businessman as “candidate just pleased to be with his followers.”