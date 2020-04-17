JUST IN: Delray Beach man accused of shooting two near Boynton Beach motel – News – The Palm Beach Post

Julius Whigham II @JuliusWhigham

Friday

Apr 17, 2020

Darien Spencer-Morrison surrendered at her home in Delray Beach after a short break at the SWAT unit. He is charged with shooting and wounding two men near the Homynt Inn in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH – A 21-year-old Delray Beach man faces assassination attempts after he was allegedly shot and wounded by two men on Thursday near a Boynton Beach motel.

Darien Spencer-Morrison was arrested twice for first-degree murder with a firearm. One case fired a firearm in public and another was charged with a crime with a firearm. He was arrested after being arrested for a brief separation with the SWAT unit at his Delray Beach home. Spencer-Morrison was booked for Palm Beach County Jail and is scheduled to appear on Judge Friday.

Police said the shooting took place around noon in the Homing Inn hotel parking lot on the South Federal Highway. When police arrived at the scene, they found one man with a shot in their upper left arm and another wound in their left upper arm. The man, who suffered a foot injury, became incapacitated for work and was taken as a trauma alert to Delray Medical Center, according to an arrest report.

Police did not identify the victims of the shooting, citing the Marsy Act, a state law that allows crime victims or their families to withhold names.

Officers were able to follow Spencer-Morrison home after reviewing surveillance footage, the report said. He initially refused to leave his home but surrendered after mobilizing the SWAT unit.

Police said the wounded men and a third person were at the Boynton gas station earlier that day when they spotted Spencer-Morrison walking through the parking lot.

One of the men told police that one of his friends and Spencer-Morrison had been in an ongoing dispute and both sides recently fired shots at each other in separate shots.

The prosecutor said he and other members of his group left the gas station and drove to Homing Inn. Spencer-Morrison, of course, followed the group in his car and opened fire in the motel parking lot.

