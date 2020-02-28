Fox Information is established to host a town hall with President Donald Trump future Thursday in Scranton, Pennsylvania, moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The town corridor, which will air in between 6: 30 and seven: 30 P.M., is reportedly the president’s initial job interview with the two Fox Information personalities considering the fact that Baier interviewed Trump in June 2018 and MacCallum interviewed him in April 2017.

In a statement, Fox News president and government editor Jay Wallace reported, “We are delighted to host incumbent President Donald Trump for his initial town corridor of the 2020 election cycle. As Us residents carry on deliberating their decision for president, FOX Information Channel is very pleased to provide a platform for candidates across the political spectrum to tell the general public on their stances.”

Very last calendar year, Baier and MacCallum moderated a Fox Information city corridor for 2020 Democratic presidential prospect Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — a final decision which angered President Trump.

“So weird to look at Nuts Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and awesome,” he complained on Twitter. “Very weird, and now we have @donnabrazile?”

So strange to enjoy Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not astonishingly, @BretBaier and the “audience” was so smiley and wonderful. Incredibly peculiar, and now we have @donnabrazile? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2019

In the course of the city hall, Sanders repeatedly criticized the president and known as him a “pathological liar.”

UPDATE two: 19 p.m. EST: Fox News announced they are also hosting a town corridor with 2020 Democratic applicant Mike Bloomberg on March 2, also moderated by Baier and MacCallum.