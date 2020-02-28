[JUST IN: Fox News Web hosting Town Hall With Trump Soon after Super Tuesday]

Fox News is established to host a town corridor with President Donald Trump up coming Thursday in Scranton, Pennsylvania, moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The town corridor, which will air among six: 30 and seven: 30 P.M., is reportedly the president’s to start with interview with the two Fox News personalities due to the fact Baier interviewed Trump in June 2018 and MacCallum interviewed him in April 2017.

In a statement, Fox Information president Jay Wallace explained, “We are pleased to host incumbent President Donald Trump for his first city hall of the 2020 election cycle. As Individuals keep on deliberating their option for president, FOX Information Channel is proud to give a system for candidates throughout the political spectrum to notify the general public on their stances.”

Past year, Baier and MacCallum moderated a Fox News town corridor for 2020 Democratic presidential prospect Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — a conclusion which angered President Trump.

“So bizarre to look at Nuts Bernie on @FoxNews. Not incredibly, @BretBaier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and wonderful,” he complained on Twitter. “Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile?”

During the city corridor, Sanders consistently criticized the president and termed him a “pathological liar.”