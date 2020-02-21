[Just in time for the weekend – here’s the legendary NME crossword]

Just how very good is your musical information? Effectively let’s set it to the take a look at with this week’s NME crossword! Compiled, as at any time, by Trevor Hungerford, print it off, acquire it down the pub, and let’s see how several of his devilishly tough clues you can crack.

Listed here are the solutions to past week’s crossword — how quite a few did you get?

Answers Across

one My Doorbell, 6+36A Ring Ring, eight+22A I Listen to You Knocking, nine+34A Vossi Bop, 10 Over Climbing, 12 Employed, 14 Ogden, 15 Miami, 18 Echoes, 19 Lark, 26 Ebb, 28+30A So Youthful, 31 Reward, 35+24A Venus And Mars.

Answers DOWN

1 Maid Of Orleans, 2 Die, 3 Our Frank, four Blossoms, 5 Lovegame, six Rescue, 7 Sounds, 11 Eldorado, 13 DMA’s, 16 Ice Cube, 17 Poisonous, 20 As soon as, 21 Halo, 23 Gold, 25 Sense, 27 Bros, 29 Orb, 30 Yep, 32 War, 33 Operate.