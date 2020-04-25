Just More Than 3 Percent of Low-Income Californians Want to Open the Country and Stop Taking Shelter in Place, New Polls

Although California unemployment has risen since orders stayed at Governor Gavin Newsom’s home, a new poll released Friday by the California Health Care Foundation and research firm Ipsos shows less than 4 percent of low-income Californians are ready to stop taking shelter.

Only 3.6 percent of Californians whose income places them under federal poverty guidelines are ready to order to stay at home relaxed. However, 78.7 percent of individuals in certain income groups believe that they must take shelter in place for as long as necessary.

When the same question was asked to a sample of all California residents, 75.1 percent said they supported shelters at the place of order while 10.9 percent of those surveyed said orders needed to be relaxed to stimulate the economy.

Newsom has not yet announced when staying at home will be relaxed. “We have tried to make it very clear that there is no light switch and no date,” Newsom said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Newsom also said that around 3.2 million Californians had applied for unemployment benefits through the Department of Employment Development (EDD).

“Only last week,” Newsom told reporters, “$ 2 billion in unemployment insurance claims was dissolved, in just one week.”

Newsweek contacted EDD for comment.

According to a poll released Friday, more than 3 percent of California citizens who are classified as low income are ready for Governor Gavin Newsom to relax orders to stay at home and start working to build California’s economy.

Agustin Paullier / AFP / Getty

Health insurance does not appear to be a worrying factor for the California residents surveyed. While 4.5 percent of low-income California residents report without health insurance, 43.3 percent claim they are not worried at all about losing their coverage. Of all California citizens surveyed, 2.7 percent said they did not have health insurance. However, 51.7 percent of those surveyed said they were not at all worried about losing their coverage.

By law, California citizens must carry health insurance, pay fines for not having coverage when filing state taxes or receiving exceptions. While the registration period for health insurance in the state was originally scheduled to end in January, the period has been extended to 30 June.

Being able to pay for treatment for coronavirus might be a different story; 17.4 percent of California low-income people reported being very worried about how they would pay for Covid-19 treatment, with 27.6 percent claiming to be somewhat worried about it.

The numbers dropped when all Californians accounted for only 9.2 percent who said they were very worried about treatment, with 22 percent calling themselves somewhat worried.

Insured California residents are entitled to a free test for Covid-19. However, according to a study in April by the American Health Insurance Plan, the average cost for corona virus treatment was $ 30,000.

The latest data from the California Department of Public Health shows a total of 39,254 positive cases of corona virus in the state with 1,562 deaths associated with the virus.