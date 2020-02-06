“Just not enough”: a hidden problem in the viral video of Harry and Meghan

COMMENT

Where were you on September 26, 2018? It’s a date that will live in royal infamy thanks to the moment when HRH the new Duchess Meghan Duchess of Sussex … has closed her own car door.

Here’s the story: she was going to the opening of an exhibit at the Royal Academy and when she jumped out of her car with a driver, she just did what most of us manage to do everyday without causing an international sensation in the form of a simple closing the door behind it.

The episode sent segments of the British press to shock climaxes, arguing that the act violated protocol. Others have pointed out that there are in fact security implications and why members of the royal family leave all those pesky doors to their bodyguards for security reasons.

Now a new video touring social media highlights the frequency with which the Sussex tradition breaks tradition and, disturbingly drumming please, touch in public, namely the Duke helping his wife with his hair.

At first glance, the supercut is really charming. There is something so intimate and tender in the way he helps her in such a mundane but thoughtful way that she indulged in royalty in public. It is impossible not to look at it and not to feel a slight warm tug of the heart’s strings.

However, this very reaction is problematic. How remarkable is the mere fact that two members of the royal family regularly interact in public?

Harry and Meghan have always been a much more tactile Windsor duo than we’ve ever seen before. Remember when they announced their engagement in November 2017. They confronted a bank of photographers in the sunken garden of Kensington Palace holding on to each other as if it would have been a key not to be in constant body contact.

It was loving and I dare say a little sexy and made William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the press calls for engagement rigidly posed in 2010, seemed bloodless and antiseptic in comparison.

In the months and years that followed, Harry and Meghan continued to have the temerity (clearly I’m facetious) to continue to hold hands during official outings.

A video of Prince Harry fixing Meghan Markle’s hair has gone viral. Photo / Getty Images

In fact, I find it hard to think of a royal getaway where they spent together, where they didn’t curl up, looking like two beloved teenagers who may or may not just be caught snuggling in the back of the Range Rover.

The very fact that all of this is notable is a growing problem. The royal family has worked diligently to rebuild a truly modern institution over the past decade. All royal courts (Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House) have social media workers who conscientiously publish everything their respective primaries prepare.

Likewise, there has been a concerted change from simply presenting events to shaking hands and opening the occasional regional recreation center to address much more important and contemporary issues such as mental health and the environment, all of which must be warmly congratulated.

And yet there are expectations, whether propagated by a certain monarchist clinging to pearls or by real royal quarters, I am not sure, which are so archaic that they are almost amusing. For starters, women cross their legs in public. Poor Meghan found herself at the end of several rounds of public censorship for not having gone to look for the “oblique duchess” during the events and crossed her legs.

Ditto when she appeared in public with the queen AND DOES NOT HAVE A HAT. I know, I have to sit down to write such a shocking sentence. Didn’t the woman know that joining the Windsors required a hot and cold flow of $ 2,000 Philip Treacy hats?

When William and Kate attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018 and were seen by the cameras briefly touching her husband’s leg for almost a decade, a gesture so simple, if not trivial, made the one of the newspapers.

And that’s the problem. The royal family continually strives to demonstrate its relevance to a capricious nation that is not entirely sold at fair value, but that simply masters the power of a hashtag here and there just isn’t enough.

Their modernization effort desperately needs to go further. Image matters to The Firm and what could be better for their brand, after having spent the last two decades of the last century being synonymous with infidelity and resentful divorces, than showing that their youngest members adore each other?

Let them hold hands, close the doors and seem a little more … natural. Real even. An occasional whiff of normality will not let in the light of day on the magic of royalty, but rather would make them wonderfully human.

They must abandon all lingering Victorian hangovers on convenience and let us wholeheartedly adhere to Cinderella’s fantasy. Love sells and it is time that they start selling more than commemorative porcelain.

Daniela Elser is an expert and royal writer with more than 15 years of experience working with a number of leading Australian media titles.

