just-one-dead-just-after-double-capturing-in-lynn

A 33-year-aged guy is dead following a double capturing in Lynn on Monday evening, authorities mentioned.

Officers responded to Jones Terrace at all around six p.m. for a report of shots fired and discovered two males who experienced been shot, in accordance to the Essex District Attorney’s office environment.

The 33-calendar year-outdated was pronounced lifeless at the scene and a 22-year-outdated man was rushed to Lahey Hospital & Clinical Center in Burlington, exactly where he is predicted to endure.

No arrests have been designed.

The taking pictures is currently being investigated by Lynn law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office and the Essex State law enforcement detective unit.

No even more details was quickly offered.