[Just one person shot in Ballentine region of Irmo, highway closed for investigation]

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – One particular particular person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Irmo around the 185 block of Aged Dutch Fork Road.

Law enforcement responded to the Ballentine location around three p.m. and discovered a person man or woman with a gun shot wound inside of a car or truck.

According to Irmo PD, part of Aged Dutch Fork Highway has been shut down as the situation bordering the capturing are investigated.

Police say there were being other individuals inside of the automobile who are cooperating with investigators.

SLED is encouraging with the criminal offense scene processing to aid collect evidence and data to assistance have an understanding of what transpired within the motor vehicle.

There is no look for underway for everyone else at this time and no threat to the encompassing area.

The roadway will be shut down for a though more time though investigators go on to research for evidence.

Irmo PD has urged drivers to prevent the region if doable.