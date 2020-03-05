Just one useless, another hurt in North Nashville capturing around D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd.

Close

A person individual died and a different was injured just after a North Nashville taking pictures Wednesday night.

Metro Nashville Police Division Capt. Dwayne Greene verified about nine p.m. that while officers ongoing to investigate, there did not look to be an ongoing hazard to the general public.

Multiple shots had been fired all-around 6: 35 p.m. in close proximity to D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue. Law enforcement mentioned a person sufferer was grazed in the arm and the 2nd was shot and afterwards died.

Law enforcement experienced taped off the area while officers canvassed the avenue, seemingly looking for shell casings.

Officers also inspected a crotch rocket motorbike, sitting upright, on the sidewalk and a nearby car or truck that appeared to have main entrance conclude harm.

Law enforcement suspect two men had been included in the capturing just after fleeing the scene in a white Malibu. One was described as tall, carrying a white shirt and tan trousers, and the other suspect putting on a gray sweat shirt.

Achieve Natalie Neysa Alund at [email protected] and adhere to her on Twitter @nataliealund.

