Just Relax: Trump urges shoppers to stop shopping for groceries

President Donald Trump on Sunday urged shoppers in the White House to stop buying more groceries in response to the coronavirus, saying that food chains remained strong.

“You don’t have to buy that much. Take it easy, just relax,” Trump said.

The president spoke to Americans at a White House press briefing after a telephone conversation with the chief executive officers of the grocery store, such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Aldi, Kroger. , Meijer, Walmart, Dollar General, Albertson and Wegmans.

“I was asked to say, ‘You could all buy a little less, please,'” Trump said. “I thought I would never have heard of a retailer.”

Americans have responded to the news of the coronavirus crisis by serving grocery stores and buying food, water, bread and toilet paper.

Trump said grocers said Americans bought three to five times what they normally buy, saying the shopping level was higher than Christmas season.

“Relax, we’re doing really well, everything will happen,” Trump said.

The president also warned Americans of freight protection.

“There is no need for anyone in the country to have essential food commitments,” he added, “There’s a lot. You don’t have to buy the quantities. It’s difficult to fill stores.”

He said the grocery stores committed to staying open during the crisis, stocking up on their shelves and serving the people.

“We will do everything we need to and we are doing it, I think, really well,” Trump said.