A scene from an iconic 1988 Japanese animated motion picture that famously predicted Tokyo would win the proper to hold the 2020 Olympics has the place abuzz on Friday above a achievable cancellation of the game titles.

A scene from the movie “Akira,” set in 2019, shows a signboard counting down the days right until the Olympics. The indicator reads “147 Days Till The Games” and encourages citizens to lend their support to making the occasion a success. Beneath, a message in graffiti reads, “Just cancel it!”

#中止だ中止



中止発表するタイミングは今日が一番いいぞ。 pic.twitter.com/Rhy2alw0JG — 恋々(renren) (@zombie0928) February 27, 2020

With Friday marking just 147 times till the opening ceremony on July 24, and converse of the possibility of cancelling the online games around the spreading coronavirus, the topic “Just Terminate it!” is now trending at the top of Japanese Twitter.

The cyberpunk anime, set in a submit-apocalyptic Neo Tokyo, is regarded as one of the most influential anime and science-fiction movies of all time and has served as inspiration for houses from “The Matrix” to “Stranger Matters.”