[Just Viewing – Runaway pet drops by law enforcement station]

(KWES) It can be scary for any pet operator when they discover out their puppy ran away. But what if the doggy ran to the police station, only to head again dwelling?

Chico is a 1-year-previous husky and German Shepherd combine. His proprietor, Edward Alvarado, was hoping to have him as a guard puppy at his father’s Odessa, Texas business.

“We were heading to have him at my dad’s retail outlet to be a guard canine,” explained Alvarado. “He does not take stuff very seriously.”

Early 1 early morning, Chico ran out the gate although Alvarado was asleep.

Right away, Chico blew up social media that morning. Pictures circulated on Facebook of his furry self greeting workforce at the Odessa Law enforcement Section at 3: 30 a.m. It caught the attention of Alvarado’s nephew who promptly texted him.

“He questioned me, ‘Is that Chico?’ I arrived outside the house and checked. But he was there already. Which is kind of amazing,” said Alvarado. “He is aware of the place to go!”

Soon after Chico greeted the division, he ran out the department doorways before the staff members could catch him.

