[Just What Is Likely on With Star Trek: Picard’s Cristóbal Rios and His Many Holograms?]

(CBS All Access)

My favourite character on Star Trek: Picard is ex-Starfleet officer Cristóbal Rios, played by actor Santiago Cabrera. While I’m on report as normally in favor of dashing place rogue pilot-types, Rios is an intriguing, mysterious, multi-layered person to boot. He also has numerous holographic copies of himself running his starship—but why?

In what appears like it might be an ongoing joke—or most likely a most important attribute of his character—Rios’ ship, La Sirena, is crewed by different holograms of the Captain himself. Each individual seems to have a distinctive identity and from time to time a totally unique accent or language to set them aside.

Rios’ EMH (Emergency Clinical Hologram) has an English accent, though his ENH (Emergency Navigation Hologram) has an Irish accent. We meet these two when we initial fulfill Rios in “The End Is the Starting.” Then in “Absolute Candor,” we experience his Emergency Hospitality Hologram (EHH?) who would seem sweet and shy (Rios says that he hates this 1). Upcoming, in the middle of a house struggle, Rios calls up yet an additional hologram, which he refers to as Emmet. Emmet is the only hologram to day to have a name, and he also appears to have a much more distinctive individuality his job appears to be piloting the ship in peril (EPH?). We also only see him discuss in Spanish. At latest depend, that’s four Rios-shaped holograms.

First of all, this is a certainly amazing gag. Cabrera is a gifted actor, and he embodies these distinct roles so properly that I saw arguments online about regardless of whether it was, in fact, the identical actor participating in Rios and the ENH and the EMH when they have been to start with released. I wasn’t absolutely sure myself. (If you’re wanting to know exactly where you may well have viewed Cabrera ahead of, it was likely on Heroes, or the BBC’s Merlin or The Three Musketeers.) To have these holograms pop up sporting Rios’ deal with though no one particular claims a damn detail about it is both amusing and furthers the character’s mystique.

Now that it’s distinct that La Sirena is packed total of Rios holograms, it is doable we may well hold assembly more and a lot more. Possibly he has a Particular Chef Hologram, and a Communications Hologram, and a Recreation Hologram, and an Engineering Hologram, and a Security Hologram, and on and on. It is a sensible plenty of way for 1 guy, who appeared articles to be on his individual, to staff members a noticeably-sized ship. But I think that there is much more heading on in this article.

What we know about Rios so considerably is that he’s ex-Starfleet, formerly the XO (that’s First Officer) of a heavy cruiser identified as the USS ibn Majid (Majid was a well-known 15th-century explorer, cartographer and navigator). Rios says that he witnessed the violent loss of life of his captain and that Starfleet generally wiped his ship from the official document (invest in why?). It is no surprise that he’s become cynical and isolated immediately after what appears to be a vastly traumatic event involving his previous job. Probably it was comforting, or at least entertaining, to give himself a crew of lookalike holograms. If this had been a paper for a freshman English course, I’d also recommend that perhaps each and every hologram is meant to embody a facet of Rios’ character that he struggles to reconcile.

But there is very likely however more symbolism we’re meant to infer. One particular of Picard’s primary themes is how synthetic everyday living was ostracized next a terrorist attack. A lot of the show’s narrative is concerned with reestablishing respect for “artificial” beings. Hence we have Picard’s ongoing affection for Knowledge, and his concern for Data’s twin daughters, both of whom at the minute are depicted in a sympathetic gentle. Even the synthetics we observed attack Mars appeared to be dismissed and maligned for what they were in advance of they took action, suggesting they might have been pushing again against oppression.

Star Trek has a history of popular and crucial “synthetic” characters, from The Next Generation’s critical android Details and its Borg large negative, to Deep Space Nine’s lounge singer/crew therapist Vic Fontaine, to Robert Picardo as the EMH Medical professional on Voyager, who grew to become a person of that show’s most effective and most unforgettable people. Even the ubiquitous “Computer” interface throughout several collection was voiced by Gene Roddenberry’s wife Majel Barrett. It’s no incident that a Star Trek clearly show that brings the issue of the autonomy and rights thanks to synthetic lifeforms to the fore has a starship full to bursting with holograms, lots of kinds of which we have not witnessed on Star Trek just before in this capacity.

The aspect of me that enjoys a Twilight Zone-esque twist thinks it’s probable that Cristóbal Rios, the man we know, is a hologram himself. That would be rather the expose. Though we did see Rios bleeding with shrapnel in his shoulder when Picard initial goes to fulfill him, that wouldn’t be unattainable to phase, specially considering that Rios knew Picard was coming by way of Raffi. With his shirt off, we also see that he has a mermaid-like creature—a siren—tattooed on his arm. La Sirena, get it? What if Rios and his ship are the exact point, and he is simply just how La Sirena manifests alone?

Or we could flip this—it’s doable anything may materialize to the “real” Rios, and then we get to have the holograms still left to operate the ship and demonstrate that they even now embody beneficial elements of the guy himself. Both way, I believe that Rios’ holograms are right here for a cause that will serve a more substantial element in the narrative. But for now, I’m putting chips on the “Rios is also a hologram” bet, because to day the Alex Kurtzman-oriented Star Trek reveals never satisfied a twist they did not tactic at warp pace.

And wouldn’t it just be like a holographic gentleman on Picard to be reading through a book—Tragic Perception of Existence by Manuel de Unamuno—about, as Rios places it, “the existential suffering of residing with the consciousness of loss of life and how it defines us as human beings”?

