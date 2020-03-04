[justice-league-darkish:-apokolips-war-blu-ray-details-discovered!]

Justice League Dim: Apokolips War Blu-ray particulars unveiled!

A couple of days following debuting the initial trailer for the upcoming installment in their DC Animated Universe, Warner Bros. has unveiled the specifics and launch day for the 4K and Blu-ray editions of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, which is established to hit shelves on Might 19! Simply click right here to pre-purchase Justice League Dark: Apokolips Wa on Electronic High definition!

The world’s finest Tremendous Heroes square off once-and-for-all against the despotic Darkseid – with the destiny of all humanity hanging in the harmony – in Justice League Dim: Apokolips War, the next entry in the common collection of DC Universe Videos. Constantine, Superman and Raven will direct the team as they go in opposition to Tony Todd’s Darkseid. It features the largest Tremendous Hero forged in the background of DC Universe Motion pictures with dozens of actors/people spotlighted in a grand ensemble of talent reprising their roles from this six-calendar year story continuum.

The voice ensemble forged is consist of returning forged members Jason O’Mara as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Question Girl, Shemar Moore as Cyborg, and Christopher Gorham as The Flash, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Stuart Allan as Robin/Damian Wayne, Camilla Luddington as Zatanna, Ray Chase as Jason Blood/Etrigan, Roger R. Cross as both John Stewart and Swamp Factor, Liam McIntyre as Captain Boomerang, Sachie Alessio as Girl Shiva, Hynden Walch as Harley Quinn and John DiMaggio as King Shark.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is co-directed by Matt Peters and Christina Sotta from a script by Ernie Altbacker and Mairghread Scott. The sequel is a manufacturing by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Household Leisure. It is produced by Amy McKenna and Jim Krieg with James Tucker serving as an executive producer.

The 4K and Blu-ray copies of the movie will appear with the following exclusive characteristics:

DC Showcase: Adam Strange (Animated Shorter) – On an asteroid mining colony, mysterious drifter Adam Weird is dismissed as an interplanetary derelict. But when the miners open a fissure into the home of a horde of lethal alien bugs, his true identification is exposed. He is space adventurer Adam Odd, whose heroic backstory is performed out in flashbacks as he struggles to help you save the really people today who have scorned him for so very long. Charlie Weber provides the voice of Adam Odd, together with with Roger R. Cross, Kimberly Brooks, Ray Chase and Fred Tatasciore. Adam Unusual is created and directed by Butch Lukic (Batman Unrestricted franchise), who also conceived the authentic tale – which is written by J.M. DeMatteis ( Constantine: Metropolis of Demons ).

(Animated Shorter) – On an asteroid mining colony, mysterious drifter Adam Weird is dismissed as an interplanetary derelict. But when the miners open a fissure into the home of a horde of lethal alien bugs, his true identification is exposed. He is space adventurer Adam Odd, whose heroic backstory is performed out in flashbacks as he struggles to help you save the really people today who have scorned him for so very long. Charlie Weber provides the voice of Adam Odd, together with with Roger R. Cross, Kimberly Brooks, Ray Chase and Fred Tatasciore. Adam Unusual is created and directed by Butch Lukic (Batman Unrestricted franchise), who also conceived the authentic tale – which is written by J.M. DeMatteis ( ). Darkseid: New God/Evil Traditional (New Featurette)– This documentary explores the machinations of a single of fiction¹s finest Super Villains as we learn extra about what fuels Darkseid¹s generate to turning into a galactic Atilla the Hun and the significance of Deities in our basic and contemporary fiction.

(New Featurette)– This documentary explores the machinations of a single of fiction¹s finest Super Villains as we learn extra about what fuels Darkseid¹s generate to turning into a galactic Atilla the Hun and the significance of Deities in our basic and contemporary fiction. Filmmaker Audio Commentary – Observations and behind-the-scenes insight from Government Producer James Tucker, Directors Matt Peters and Christina Sotta, and Screenwriter Ernie Altbacker.

– Observations and behind-the-scenes insight from Government Producer James Tucker, Directors Matt Peters and Christina Sotta, and Screenwriter Ernie Altbacker. Glance Again: Justice League Darkish (Featurette) – John Constantine potential customers a group of misfit figures that use magic to vanquish their opponents. This is the darkish edition of the Justice League getting on the malevolent forces that go further than our aircraft of existence.

(Featurette) – John Constantine potential customers a group of misfit figures that use magic to vanquish their opponents. This is the darkish edition of the Justice League getting on the malevolent forces that go further than our aircraft of existence. Search Back again: Batman and Harley Quinn (Featurette) – Acquire a peek at the animated function movie, Batman and Harley Quinn , showcasing the creators and gifted voice solid.

(Featurette) – Acquire a peek at the animated function movie, , showcasing the creators and gifted voice solid. From the DC Vault : Justice League Motion, “Zombie King”

: From the DC Vault: Justice League Motion, “Abate and Switch”

From the DC Comics Vault: Teen Titans, “Nevermore”

A Sneak Peek at the following DC Universe Motion picture, Superman: Male of Tomorrow – An state-of-the-art search at the up coming animated movie in the well-liked DC Universe Videos

Justice League Dark is established to strike electronic platforms on May possibly 5 and 4K and Blu-ray shelves on Could 19!

