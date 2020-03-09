Justice Muralidhar is 2nd senior-most in Punjab & Haryana HC but gets only tax issues

File image of Justice S. Muralidhar | Twitter/NyayaForum

Chandigarh: Justice S. Muralidhar has taken more than as the next senior-most choose at the Punjab and Haryana Substantial Courtroom, only powering the chief justice in the seniority index, but has been relegated to adjudicating on matters that were being becoming read by fairly ‘junior’ judges.

The judge, whose transfer from Delhi Substantial Court had made headlines, was Friday sworn in as a choose of the Punjab and Haryana Significant Court. He is the court’s 1st puisne choose, and this seniority is mirrored in the truth that he now sits in courtroom variety 2, just a phase down from Main Justice Ravi Shankar Jha who sits in courtroom number 1.

This has intended that Justice Rajiv Sharma, who was the very first puisne judge in advance of Justice Muralidhar’s transfer, has now moved to courtroom 3.

Even with the seniority, Justice Muralidhar has been assigned a bench that will mainly deal with tax matters.

This has elevated quite a few eyebrows as Justice Muralidhar will now head the next division bench of the large courtroom.

A fresh new roster for the numerous division benches, finalised by the main justice on 6 March, states that the 2nd division bench will now hear these concerns: All tax matters such as writ petitions appeals below Prevention of Income Laundering Act (PMLA) and Benami Residence Transaction Act petitions below PMLA, FERA and Overseas Trade Growth and Regulation Act writ petitions tough the constitutional validity of any act, rules of notification connected to tax including municipal rules.

These matters ended up before remaining read by the seventh division bench, 1 that incorporates judges a great deal decreased in seniority to Justice Muralidhar.

Also examine: The hours just before Justice Muralidhar’s transfer out of the Delhi High Court docket

Previously 2nd division bench listened to R&AW and IB cases

There was belief in the high court that after Justice Muralidhar joined, he would be allotted the do the job that the earlier second division bench, then headed by Justice Sharma, was dealing with.

When Justice Sharma headed the 2nd division bench, it managed some critical problems: All cases connected to banking transactions all situations linked to intelligence companies (other than CBI) these kinds of as the R&AW, Aviation Study Centre and Intelligence Bureau all assistance issues: all writ petitions other than those assigned to other DBs civil references felony appeals leave to charm appeals versus acquittal legal writ parole DB.

All this function has now been assigned to the 3rd division bench headed by Justice Sharma.

Legal professionals slam new roster

Attorneys of the higher courtroom are not enthused by the move, with just one contacting it “an attempt to marginalise” the decide.

“The main justice has betrayed absence of judicial braveness in restricting Justice Muralidhar’s bench to tax matters. It would be naive not to see the grim political actuality driving this precise exercising of the main justice’s powers as Grasp of the Roster,” claimed senior advocate Anupam Gupta.

“Justice Muralidhar may possibly perfectly excel in tax matters as in numerous other fields of law but that is not the position,” he reported. “The point is that there is an try to marginalise a brave and unbiased choose and hold him on the sidelines of jurisprudence.”

Karanjit Singh, chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, conceded that the main justice was the Grasp of the Roster and it was his prerogative to assign perform. “But each individual choose, over the yrs acquires a certain experience or expertise and that is generally saved in mind though assigning operate. This has not took place in this circumstance,” Singh explained.

“Assigning the do the job of the seventh division bench to the bench headed by Justice Muralidhar throws up a huge question — why has this been completed?” claimed a different senior advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains.

“It looks that politically vital instances are to be retained absent from Justice Muralidhar. The things that led to his midnight transfer from Delhi when he was listening to the delicate Delhi riots circumstance appear to have weighed right here as nicely. One particular hopes that this is only a transitory stage.”

Senior advocate Ranjan Lakhanpal mentioned given the “judge’s popularity and what he is recognised for”, Justice Muralidhar ought to have been assigned hard conditions of general public interest. “Limiting him to tax situations that have been in any circumstance currently being managed nicely by fewer senior benches is a squander of his prospective,” Lakhanpal said.

Also go through: Proud to be Delhi HC decide, have no difficulty with transfer — Justice Muralidhar at farewell

